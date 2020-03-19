21,220 Shares in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NHI opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.35. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.1025 dividend. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

