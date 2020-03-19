219,975 Shares in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,743,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.29% of Arista Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,286,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,829,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.07. The company had a trading volume of 514,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,879. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.89 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

