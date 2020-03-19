222,760 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Rollins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Rollins by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 4,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 354,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 109,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

