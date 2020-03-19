2,238,113 Shares in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,238,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,000. AMBEV S A/S accounts for approximately 3.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

AMBEV S A/S stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,624,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

ABEV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.