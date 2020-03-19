24,514 Shares in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Baidu makes up 1.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

BIDU stock traded up $6.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.62. 6,255,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,325. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.