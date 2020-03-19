25,000 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Acquired by Red Cedar Management LP

Red Cedar Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 3.4% of Red Cedar Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $8.78 on Thursday, hitting $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average of $147.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

