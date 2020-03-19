25,800 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,459,230. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

