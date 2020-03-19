26,894 Shares in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

MRCY opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,625. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

