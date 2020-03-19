27,092 Shares in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 5.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 5.1% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 48.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,605,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

