277,537 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 277,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in American Express by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,316,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,129. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.