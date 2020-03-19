290,000 Shares in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,000. Chewy accounts for approximately 3.0% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Chewy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chewy by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 911,970 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,869,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,052,000.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,603,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,869. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,225,000 shares of company stock worth $121,734,250 over the last 90 days.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

