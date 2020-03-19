2,929,276 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,929,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,571,000. Yamana Gold comprises about 4.2% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Yamana Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,239,000 after buying an additional 7,580,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,956,000 after buying an additional 3,592,284 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after buying an additional 962,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 34,038,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,607,334. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

