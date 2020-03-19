$297.29 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will announce $297.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.71 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $295.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,535,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

