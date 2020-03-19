2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Citigroup boosted their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

TWOU stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $796.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 2U by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in 2U by 11,992.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

