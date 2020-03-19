$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will announce sales of $3.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.52 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $4,427,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

