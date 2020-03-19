3,011 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,378,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 310,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,682,000 after buying an additional 226,727 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,809,000 after buying an additional 226,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $316.44 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

