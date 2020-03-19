307,380 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 307,380 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sandstorm Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,681. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

