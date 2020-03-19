$317.75 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $317.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $318.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.30 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $275.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,378,963 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,575,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 433,434 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $4,061,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,286,595 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,118 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCM opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

