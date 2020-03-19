33,568 Shares in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Emcor Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NYSE EME traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.71. 388,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,099. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

