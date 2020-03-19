34,490 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Acquired by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

XMVM opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

