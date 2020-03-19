358,571 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 358,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,185,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,277 shares of company stock worth $32,309,966. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.49. 232,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,449. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

