359,331 Shares in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 359,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of EVO Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 85.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 216,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 99,355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 66,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVOP. BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.01.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. EVO Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465 and have sold 12,000 shares worth $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

