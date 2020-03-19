$365.95 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce sales of $365.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.20 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $359.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 467,709 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $2,924,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,690 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 12.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

