36,696 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,696 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,094,000 after buying an additional 514,705 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,459 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.21. 13,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.48.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

