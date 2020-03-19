367,055 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 367,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,000. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 4,206,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

