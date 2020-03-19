36,818 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Purchased by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

