36,884 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

