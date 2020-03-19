37,420 Shares in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,420 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Five9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 49.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after buying an additional 332,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,540,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 25.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 41.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.66. 398,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,749. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,019,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 155,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $618,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,447.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,384 shares of company stock worth $12,948,056 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.