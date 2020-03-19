3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lowered to “Sell” at B. Riley

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDD. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $773.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in 3D Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,943 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,293 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

