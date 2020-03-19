3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146,934 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in 3M by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $135.67. 286,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.54. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $128.01 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

