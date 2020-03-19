3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,079 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.42. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $128.01 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

