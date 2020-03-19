41,264 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,264 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $4.39 on Thursday, hitting $36.33. 128,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.