416,608 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Bought by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 416,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.50% of Kennametal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kennametal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kennametal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.20. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

