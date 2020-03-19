41,885 Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after buying an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,507,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,248,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,143,000 after buying an additional 93,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

NYSE CAH traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $43.79. 2,538,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,849. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

