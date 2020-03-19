42,327 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,327 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,000. Microsoft makes up about 6.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,266,881,000 after buying an additional 1,768,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.00. 85,764,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,828,594. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

