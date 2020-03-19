43,667 Shares in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,667 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of AlarmCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock worth $5,815,865. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

ALRM opened at $34.80 on Thursday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $71.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

