$44.65 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report $44.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.88 billion to $45.60 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $182.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.83 billion to $185.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $183.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.32 billion to $187.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

