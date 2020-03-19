442,762 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 442,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,111,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.59% of Lumentum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 10.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 162,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 712,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

LITE stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 52,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

