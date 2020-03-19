$461.31 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $461.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.76 million and the lowest is $457.00 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $476.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 45,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,954,000 after buying an additional 447,370 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after buying an additional 301,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $54,882,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $40.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

