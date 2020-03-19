46,433 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Purchased by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,654,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,685,000 after buying an additional 303,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after buying an additional 295,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 9,440,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,124. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $872.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP E Ted Botner acquired 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

