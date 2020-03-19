48,118 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 0.8% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21,002.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 265,046 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 116,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,319,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

