4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOUR. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on 4imprint Group to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,820 ($37.10) to GBX 2,215 ($29.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,235.17 ($42.56).

Shares of FOUR stock opened at GBX 1,338.50 ($17.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.62 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,260 ($29.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,030.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,079.72.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

