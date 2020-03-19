51,999 Shares in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.31% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMBH. DA Davidson cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

