51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in 51job by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,858,000 after buying an additional 395,983 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of 51job by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 132,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 51job by 72.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.48. 276,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. 51job has a 1 year low of $57.12 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

