54,168 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,048 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.68.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

