59,749 Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $23,147,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 638,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 325,532 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

