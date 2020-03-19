60,598 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.82. 12,822,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,788,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

