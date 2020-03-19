$62.20 Million in Sales Expected for Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post sales of $62.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $69.00 million. Exfo posted sales of $73.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $286.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $300.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $308.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million.

EXFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exfo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Exfo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.22. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

