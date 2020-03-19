6,370 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $25.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.24. 341,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

