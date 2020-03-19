674,041 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 674,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,234,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,784,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,756,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,827,000.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $21.10. 251,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,721. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

